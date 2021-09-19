Report: Beto O'Rourke preparing bid for Texas governor

article

Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke is reportedly preparing to run for Texas governor in 2022

According to Axios, the announcement is set to be made later this year.

O'Rourke has been vocal in his opposition to the GOP-backed Texas voting bill. He and his organization raised more than $600,000 for Texas Democrat lawmakers going to Washington D.C. to break quorum, and he also held a voting rights rally, but the bill eventually passed.

This would be his third straight election cycle as a candidate, following his narrow loss for U.S. Senate in 2018 and failed White House run last year.

