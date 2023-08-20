Trump skipping Republican presidential debate, he announces on TRUTH

article

Former President Donald Trump announced he will "not be doing the debates" on his TRUTH Social platform Sunday, Aug. 20.

The first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 campaign will be held at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, Aug. 23. A spokesman did not immediately clarify whether Trump plans to boycott every primary debate or just those that have currently been scheduled.

While Trump is one of eight candidates who qualified for the debate, speculation increased as recently as Friday that he would not partake.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In Sunday's TRUTH Social post, the former president referenced poll numbers in his decision, adding: "The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had."

"Why would I allow people at 1 or 2% and 0% to be hitting me with questions all night?" he said in an interview in June with Fox News host Bret Baier, who will be serving as a moderator. Trump has also repeatedly criticized Fox, the host of the Aug. 23 primetime event, insisting it is a "hostile network" that he believes will not treat him fairly.

Trump had been discussing a number of debate counterprogramming options, including sitting for an interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has been hosting a show on the website formerly known as Twitter. Carlson was spotted at Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club ahead of the announcement, according to a person familiar with the visit who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it. The New York Times reported Saturday the interview set to air Wednesday has already been taped.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.







