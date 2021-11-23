Resident sets fires at NE Austin senior living facility, says AFD

A man has been arrested after officials say he set multiple fires in the senior living apartments where he lived.

61-year-old Willie Lutheran Shields is accused of setting multiple fires on the third floor of the Harris Branch Senior Living Apartments on Dessau Road in Northeast Austin Tuesday morning.

Willie Shields (Austin Fire Department) (Austin Fire Department)

The Austin Fire Department says that units arrived and found the fires which were being controlled by the fire control system and then extinguished by fire crews.

Occupants in three apartment units were displaced and the incident caused $300,000 in damages, both from the fire and fire control. No injuries were reported.

