APD searching for two suspects in East Austin gas station robbery
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects who robbed a gas station in East Austin.
Police say that on May 28, two suspects entered an Exxon gas station located at 3926 Ed Bluestein Blvd and robbed a victim at gunpoint. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.
Suspect #1 description:
- Black male
- Approximately 5'10"
- Thin build
- Approximately 170 lbs
- Late teen or early twenties
- Blue sweatshirt with white lettering "Italia" on front
Exxon Suspect #1
Suspect #2 description:
- Black male
- Approximately 5'10"
- Thin build
- Approximately 170 lbs
- Late teen or early twenties
- Red and white hooded windbreaker jacket
Exxon Suspect #2
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092.