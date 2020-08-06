APD searching for two suspects in East Austin gas station robbery

The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects who robbed a gas station in East Austin.

Police say that on May 28, two suspects entered an Exxon gas station located at 3926 Ed Bluestein Blvd and robbed a victim at gunpoint. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

Suspect #1 description:

Black male

Approximately 5'10"

Thin build

Approximately 170 lbs

Late teen or early twenties

Blue sweatshirt with white lettering "Italia" on front

Exxon Suspect #1

Suspect #2 description:

Black male

Approximately 5'10"

Thin build

Approximately 170 lbs

Late teen or early twenties

Red and white hooded windbreaker jacket

Exxon Suspect #2

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092.