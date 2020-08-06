Expand / Collapse search

APD searching for two suspects in East Austin gas station robbery

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects who robbed a gas station in East Austin.  

Police say that on May 28, two suspects entered an Exxon gas station located at 3926 Ed Bluestein Blvd and robbed a victim at gunpoint. The suspects then fled the scene on foot. 

Suspect #1 description: 

  • Black male
  • Approximately 5'10"
  • Thin build
  • Approximately 170 lbs
  • Late teen or early twenties
  • Blue sweatshirt with white lettering "Italia" on front

Exxon Suspect #1

Suspect #2 description: 

  • Black male
  • Approximately 5'10"
  • Thin build
  • Approximately 170 lbs
  • Late teen or early twenties
  • Red and white hooded windbreaker jacket

Exxon Suspect #2

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092. 