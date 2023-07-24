Advocates try to revive plan to bring passenger train service to I-35 corridor in Central Texas

Seven years after a plan to establish commuter train service between Austin and San Antonio was effectively killed by Union Pacific, some advocates are trying to revive the idea, with some indications that Union Pacific may be open to a proposal this time around.

"I think that this is going to make San Antonio and Austin into its own metroplex," said Clay Anderson, founder of the advocacy group Restart Lone Star Rail District.

After rejecting such a proposal in 2016, Union Pacific made a surprising statement recently to Restart Lone Star Rail District.

Clint Schelbitzki, Union Pacific’s assistant vice president of public affairs, said in part: "…we always look at new plans as new plans, not as things from 6 or 7 years ago. We will take a fresh look at proposals as they come up." Schelbitzki went on to say: "UP is not averse to passenger rail. There have been a lot of successful projects that we have worked on, specifically in California…"

FOX 7 Austin has confirmed with Union Pacific that these communications to Restart Lone Star Rail District are accurate, and in a statement to FOX 7, Union Pacific media relations manager Robynn Tysver added:

"Union Pacific does have a process in place to evaluate all passenger service requests, based on a number of factors, including the potential impact to existing freight network. We have not received a specific request for passenger rail service between San Antonio and Austin to review."

"I was so surprised," said Anderson. "Now a passenger rail is actually feasible between the two cities. Without Union Pacific's cooperation, it would be impossible, and organizations are really excited to jump on board now."

Under a very early plan drafted by Restart Lone Star Rail District, the train would stop at Georgetown, Round Rock, several locations in Austin, as well as Buda, Kyle, San Marcos, New Braunfels and San Antonio. Proponents argue it will ease congestion on I-35.

"The researcher found that if a high quality train that ran frequently and that was desirable to use was built, that would entice people to ditch their cars for the commute," said Anderson.

Right now, Amtrak has just one train a day in each direction connecting Austin and San Antonio, and in between only stops in San Marcos.

"I wish there were more trains running all the time and more people could get on them," said Gloria Keller, who currently rides Amtrak.

Riders said they’d love to see more trains.

"Well, if the people would take advantage of it, it would be fantastic. Yeah, And that's just it, getting the people to take advantage of. They've got to get used to it," said Keller.

FOX 7 reached out for comment to the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization—or CAMPO—which would have a major role in moving a plan like this forward. So far, we’ve not heard back.

"We have stuff that's going on in San Antonio, stuff that's going on in Austin, but we need the collaboration between the two metropolitan planning organizations to actually get this done," said Anderson.