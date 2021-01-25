Gov. Newsom expected to lift California's stay-at-home order Monday, his office confirms

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to lift California's stay-at-home order Monday morning.

The latest comes as the California Restaurant Association released a letter claiming an official from Gov. Newsom's office told the organization that the order will be lifted for all regions of the state.

Sunday night's development comes as Bay Area, Southern California and San Joaquin Valley were under Gov. Newsom's stay-at-home orders.

Gov. Newsom's office later confirmed CRA's announcement, saying the state is starting to show "promising signs" and is expected to make an announcement on Monday around 9 a.m. PT.

Below is a statement issued by the Governor's Office of Emergency Services:

"We see promising signs that California is slowly emerging from the most intense stage of this pandemic. We continue to look at what that means for the Regional Stay at Home order and anticipate that the state Department of Public Health will provide a formal update tomorrow morning."

Southern California had been under Gov. Newsom's stay-at-home order since December 2020. The order banned gatherings of people from different households.

Under the order, the following businesses/recreational facilities were forced to close:

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

Indoor recreational facilities;

Hair salons and barbershops;

Personal care services;

Museums, zoos, and aquariums;

Movie theaters;

Wineries;

Bars, breweries and distilleries;

Family entertainment centers;

Cardrooms and satellite wagering;

Limited services;

Live audience sports; and

Amusement parks.

Schools with waivers are allowed to remain open, along with "critical infrastructure" and retail stores, which were limited to 20% of capacity.

Restaurants had been restricted to takeout and delivery service only due to the order.

Below is a copy of the letter from CRA:

