Retired firefighter injured in off-duty crash in 2013 passes away

The Austin Fire Department (AFD) is in mourning after a retired firefighter passed away earlier today.

Firefighter Colin Camp was severely injured in an off-duty auto-bike collision back on June 18, 2013, and had been living in a long-term care facility since that time.

At the time of his accident, Firefighter Camp was 33 years old and an avid cyclist. He had been a member of the Austin Fire Department for six years and was assigned to Special Operations for the previous four of those when the accident occurred, according to AFD.

He leaves behind his parents Richard and Carol, his sister Michelle, and countless friends across the department.

"In the eight years since Colin was injured, many of you contacted us periodically to see how he was doing. Thank you for those continued calls and notes checking on Colin; we are so grateful you never forgot about him because we certainly didn’t," AFD said in a Facebook post. "Rest in peace now, Colin; we’ll see you on the top floor."

