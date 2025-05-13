Expand / Collapse search

Reverse Fire: Wildfire near Fredericksburg burns at least 30 acres

Published  May 13, 2025 7:31pm CDT
Credit: Gillespie Co Sheriff's Office

    • Wildfire sparks near Fredericksburg on May 13
    • The fire is near the 400 block of East Grand Oaks Dr.
    • As of May 13, around 7:25 p.m., the fire has burned about 30 acres

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas - Fire crews are working to put out a wildfire near Fredericksburg.

According to Fredericksburg Fire EMS, as of Tuesday, May 13, around 7:25 p.m., the Reverse Fire is estimated at 30 acres and is 25% contained.

The fire is near the 400 block of East Grand Oaks Dr. about 10 miles west of Fredericksburg.

The fire is moving east with spot fires.

Multiple fire crews from across Gillespie County and the region are actively working to put out this wildfire.

