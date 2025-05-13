Reverse Fire: Wildfire near Fredericksburg burns at least 30 acres
GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas - Fire crews are working to put out a wildfire near Fredericksburg.
The Reverse Fire
What we know:
According to Fredericksburg Fire EMS, as of Tuesday, May 13, around 7:25 p.m., the Reverse Fire is estimated at 30 acres and is 25% contained.
The fire is near the 400 block of East Grand Oaks Dr. about 10 miles west of Fredericksburg.
The fire is moving east with spot fires.
Multiple fire crews from across Gillespie County and the region are actively working to put out this wildfire.
The Source: Information from Fredericksburg Fire EMS