Rising gas prices affecting Meals on Wheels Central Texas, team of drivers

The Meals on Wheels Central Texas (MOWCTX) team is trying to keep the wheels turning despite rising gas prices.

"What we're seeing is kind of what I would call a perfect storm," said Henry Van de Putte, president and CEO of MOWCTX. "COVID had an effect, the summer months have an effect, you add on inflation or high gas prices, and it continues to negatively affect us."

The organization relies heavily on a full gas tank. First, meals are made at their central kitchen and delivered to various locations. Then, volunteers will generally use their own cars to deliver meals from those locations directly to homes.

"We really rely on our volunteers to be that last leg in the delivery system," said Van de Putte. "Not all of them can afford to do it. Not all of them can make those difficult choices. And it just makes it that much harder to recruit volunteers for the work we do."

Van de Putte said at MOWCTX they are currently $6,000 over their monthly gas budget. And when volunteer numbers are down, they have to hire more drivers which adds to costs.

Pre-pandemic, about 98% of meals were delivered by volunteers. Now, 40-50% of meals are delivered by volunteers.

Additionally, the organization is dealing with increasing food prices and ongoing supply chain issues.

"It’s almost a 24-month waiting period just to get the specially-made vehicle that we need to move food from our kitchen out to the outer areas of the city," said Van de Putte.

The consequences of the current economy are affecting other local charities as well.

"These past few months, with the cost of gas and food on the rise, we have seen an increased need for our services and the food bank has seen an increased cost as well," said Sari Vatske, president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank. "So where chicken or beef might have cost us $2 a pound, we're now paying over $3 a pound, so we're not insulated from it."

Vatske also said in the last four months, they’ve seen a 20% increase in people seeking help from the food bank.

Both organizations are thankful to the Central Texas community and hope they continue to step up during a financially difficult time for everyone.

Van de Putte said at some point they could have to look at cutting some of their other services or scaling back food deliveries, though they aren’t at that point yet.

MOWCTX just restarted daily hot meal delivery in April of this year.

"They're getting fed a nutritious meal, but they're also getting fed nutritious social interaction," said Van de Putte. "We do so many things, but our meal delivery program is the backbone that allows us to have this inroad into the community and provide wraparound services that are more than a meal, and it's at stake right now."

Volunteer drivers only need to commit to an hour per week and drivers can choose a location that is convenient to them. More information on volunteering can be found here.

Vatske said the best way to contribute to the Central Texas Food Bank right now is through monetary donations. To donate online, click here.