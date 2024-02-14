US Hwy 290 closed as police investigate deadly auto-pedestrian crash

Austin police are on the scene of a deadly crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian.

It happened early Wednesday morning in the 6300 block of W. US Hwy 290.

APD says both the eastbound and westbound lanes of US Hwy 290 are closed.

Westbound US Hwy 290 is being diverted to Patton Ranch Rd. and eastbound US Hwy 290 is being diverted to W. William Cannon Dr.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible and expect delays as police investigate.

Watch Good Day Austin for live traffic updates: