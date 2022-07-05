Travis County Sheriff's Office investigating robbery at fireworks stand

Deputies are investigating a robbery at a fireworks stand in North Austin.

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, two people tried to rob the Big Tex Fireworks stand around 2 a.m. this morning. The person who was working the fireworks stand fired at the two suspects.

One suspect was taken to the hospital.

The other suspect is still at large.

Deputies have not released a description of the suspect who is still on the run or the condition of the suspect who was shot and brought to a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Travis County Sheriff's Office.