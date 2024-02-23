Man robs CVS, threatens employee with hammer in Riverside: APD

Austin police are searching for a man who robbed a CVS and threatened a store employee in southeast Austin in the Riverside neighborhood..

On Tuesday, Feb. 13 at approximately 6 p.m., a man walked into the CVS at 4405 E. Riverside Drive and began shoplifting items.

An employee asked the suspect to leave, but the suspect took a hammer from a shelf and threatened the employee with it.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Robbery suspect (Austin Police Department)

The suspect is described as:

Hispanic male

Approximately 50 years old

Thin to medium build

Black hair

Mustache and goatee

Last seen wearing a white and blue ball cap, a dark hooded sweatshirt, red basketball shorts, calf-length black socks with orange design around upper part of socks, and black sandals or shoes

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information leading to an arrest.