Pedestrian killed in southeast Austin crash: APD

Austin police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian in southeast Austin.

On Thursday, Feb. 15, at approximately 1:51 p.m., Austin police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 2300 block of Grove Boulevard.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where they later died on Feb. 18.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The incident is being investigated as Austin's 10th fatal crash of 2024, resulting in 10 deaths for the year.

On the date of this crash in 2023, 12 fatal crashes resulted in 12 deaths.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.