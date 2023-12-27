Police searching for suspect in robbery in north Austin Costco parking lot

Austin police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at a Costco in north Austin.

On Thursday, Dec. 14 at approximately 7:44 p.m., APD says the suspect robbed the victim of her purse in the parking lot of Costco located at 10401 Research Blvd.

The victim tried to recover her purse but was dragged by the suspect vehicle. The suspect was later captured on camera using the victim's credit card.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Suspect. (Austin Police Department)

The suspect is described as:

Black female

Approximately 20 to 30 years old

Approximately 5'0" tall

Medium build

Last seen wearing blue Adidas hoodie, blue and white shorts, and brown or tan slippers.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.