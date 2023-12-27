Police searching for suspect involved in robbery at Target in northwest Austin

Austin police are requesting help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery at a Target in northwest Austin.

On Saturday, Dec. 23 at around 1:54 p.m., police say the suspect entered the Target at 11220 FM 2222 Road and stole several items.

The victim of the robbery was able to take one bag back with stolen items from the suspect. The suspect then forced her way into the Loss Prevention Office, attacked the victim and stole the merchandise.

The suspect then left the scene in a red Jeep Renegade.

Robbery suspect. (Austin Police Department)

The suspect is described as:

White female

Approximately 30 years old

5'6"

Heavy build

Blonde hair

Last seen wagering gray shirt and gray sweatpants.

Suspect vehicle. (Austin Police Department)

The suspect vehicle is described as:

Jeep Renegade

Red

Recent model

License plate covered by paper.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may also submit your put anonymously through Crime Stoppers.