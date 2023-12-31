Man with gun robs Round Rock business

Round Rock police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect who held up a local business.

Around 7:45 p.m. on December 30, police responded to a call about an aggravated robbery at the Mi Pueblito check cashing place located at 900 East Palm Valley Boulevard near North Georgetown Street.

When officers arrived, they learned that a Spanish-speaking man had entered the business with a gun and demanded money from employees.

The suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash in a black backpack with red stripes.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Detective Bernie Villegas at 512-844-9568 or email bvillegas@roundrocktexas.gov