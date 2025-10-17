Former Texas Medical Board medical director forced out by state speaks out

The Brief Former Texas Medical Board medical director speaking out after forced retirement Dr. Robert Bredt says he was forced to retire by the state due to previous work with Planned Parenthood and that the state mischaracterized his work Attorneys are calling for his reinstatement and looking at legal action



The former medical director of the Texas Medical Board is speaking out after he was forced to retire by the state earlier this year due to his previous work with Planned Parenthood. He says the state mischaracterized his work.

Attorneys are calling for his reinstatement and looking at legal action against the board and Gov. Greg Abbott.

What they're saying:

Dr. Robert Bredt was the medical director at the Texas Medical Board for 12 years.

At the beginning of this year, multiple lawmakers like state Reps. Brian Harrison (R- Midlothian) and Briscoe Cain (R-Deer Park) blasted him on social media, calling on Abbott to remove him due to his previous work with Planned Parenthood. He was called an "abortionist."

"I have never performed abortions, and the work I did for planned parenthood never involved aborted specimens in any way," Bredt said.

Bredt says he did lab testing for STDs and fertility and provided healthcare to low-income women. The Board knew about his resume and approved of it.

Dr. Robert Bredt

He was given an ultimatum to retire or be terminated. Because termination would affect his pension, he retired.

"2025 has been a waking nightmare for me. I was shocked to my core and saddened at the false and hateful words and unjust accusations that were spread about me. It's as though my 30 years of service for the people of Texas meant nothing," Bredt said.

His attorney, Robert Schmidt, says the government shouldn't fire employees because of what they believe.

"No matter your politics, whether you're right, left, or center, this hurts all of our rights, and it hurts all of our freedom," Schmidt said.

"It is my firm belief and opinion that Dr. Bredt has been denied his fundamental constitutional rights," Gloria Allred, a women's rights attorney, said.

Bredt and his advocates spoke during public comment at the TMB meeting Friday.

The other side:

FOX 7 Austin reached out to the Governor's Office, but they referred us to TMB.

TMB says they don't have anything to add at this time.