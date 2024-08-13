Robert Chody trial: Jury hears opening statements, first witnesses

The trial of former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody started on Tuesday, August 13, after a jury was seated on Monday.

Chody is charged with tampering with evidence and conspiracy to tamper in the case of Javier Ambler, who died in custody in 2019.

His co-defendant, Jason Nassour, the general counsel for the Williamson County Attorney, is facing the same charges.

Ambler's arrest and death were recorded during a taping of the reality show "Live PD." He was tased while experiencing heart failure. Chody and Nassour are accused of destroying or concealing the recordings of his death.

Both deny any wrongdoing.

After opening arguments for the trial, the state asked witnesses about when the contract with Live PD was first negotiated with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in 2017.

Nicholas Coleman, an entertainment attorney who worked for Big Fish Entertainment, the production company behind Live PD, was questioned about a line that was added to the contract about destroying raw footage after 90 days unless ordered to preserve it by a court. The line was changed to 30 days. The state argued no explicit retention period was written. The defense argued that 30 days is essentially a retention period.

Stan Springerley, who was the assistant general counsel for the Williamson County Commissioners Court, was also called. He described the process of getting the contract onto the Commissioners Court agenda to be approved using words like "ramrodded" and "red flags," saying it was unusually rushed without meetings with the right stakeholders.

He wanted to slow down the process, even bringing up concerns in 2017 about whether someone is recorded dying in custody.

The defense questioned him about why he only wrote those concerns to the office administrator for the sheriff's office. They also asked if the general counsel, his boss, who was out of the office at the time, had the final say.

The last witness of the day was the office administrator for the sheriff's office. She was questioned about the process of placing an item on the Commissioners Court agenda.

The trial continues on Wednesday, August 14, at 9 a.m.