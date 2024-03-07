Javier Ambler death trial: Former WilCo deputies found not guilty

A jury found two former Williamson County deputies not guilty of manslaughter in the in-custody death of Javier Ambler in 2019.

Former WilCo deputies James Johnson and Zachary Camden were both found not guilty.

On March 28, 2019, deputies attempted to pull over Ambler for failing to dim his high beam headlights. The attempted traffic stop led to a 22-minute car chase through two counties, a crash, and a struggle to detain.

The whole encounter was caught on law enforcement footage and production crew cameras filming for a police reality show called "Live PD".

Ambler died that day in police custody.

