Expand / Collapse search

Javier Ambler death trial: Former WilCo deputies found not guilty

By and FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Williamson County
FOX 7 Austin

Javier Ambler death trial: Jury deliberates

After nine days of witness testimony, a jury is deliberating whether two former Williamson County Sheriff's deputies are guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 in-custody death of Javier Ambler.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - A jury found two former Williamson County deputies not guilty of manslaughter in the in-custody death of Javier Ambler in 2019. 

Former WilCo deputies James Johnson and Zachary Camden were both found not guilty.

Ambler trial: Defense attorney tased in demo

A defense attorney was tased in front of the jury as part of a live demonstration during the manslaughter trial for two former Williamson County deputies.

On March 28, 2019, deputies attempted to pull over Ambler for failing to dim his high beam headlights. The attempted traffic stop led to a 22-minute car chase through two counties, a crash, and a struggle to detain. 

The whole encounter was caught on law enforcement footage and production crew cameras filming for a police reality show called "Live PD".

Ambler died that day in police custody.

MORE STORIES: