Robert Chody trial: Jury selection set in Travis County evidence tampering case

Jury selection is set for Monday morning in the Travis County trial of former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

Chody is charged with third-degree felony tampering with physical evidence in the case of Javier Ambler who died in custody in 2019.

Ambler's arrest and death was recorded during a taping of the A&E reality TV show "Live PD". During the arrest, deputies tased Ambler multiple times while he was experiencing heart failure.

Chody is accused of destroying or concealing the video and audio recordings of Ambler's death.

In June, prosecutors filed a more detailed indictment against Chody, who denies any wrongdoing. In the re-indictment, the Travis County District Attorney's Office added a conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence charge, which is a felony.

Court records showed Chody was indicted on a tampering with evidence charge in 2021, which was dismissed months later.

Chody's co-defendant Jason Nassour, Williamson County assistant county attorney, will be in court as well, facing the same charges.

WHO IS JAVIER AMBLER?

Javier Ambler was killed during an altercation with Williamson County deputies.

On March 28, 2019, deputies pursued Ambler's car from Williamson County into Travis County where he died while deputies were trying to take him into custody. Deputies pursued him because he allegedly failed to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic.

After crashing his vehicle near the intersection of Saint John’s and Bennett, deputies struggled to handcuff Ambler, resulting in the use of a stun gun several times.

Police body camera video from the APD of Ambler’s death shows the gasping 400-pound man telling the deputies that he wants to comply with their demands but that he can’t because he has congestive heart failure.

"I am not resisting," Ambler cries. "Sir, I can’t breathe. ... Please. ... Please."

A "Live PD" camera crew was also on the scene at the time of Ambler's arrest, shadowing deputies as part of the show, but the incident was never broadcast, and the video was deleted.

Big Fish Entertainment, the production company behind "Live PD", later filed a lawsuit saying that WCSO and APD misrepresented information about the video "Live PD" recorded.

THE AFTERMATH

A&E Network canceled "Live PD" following weeks of protests inspired by the death of George Floyd and reports on the Ambler case. The cancelation was announced a day after "Cops" was dropped by the Paramount Network after 33 seasons.

State Rep. James Talarico (D-Round Rock) filed HB 54, which would ban Texas law enforcement agencies from participating in reality TV shows. That bill was sparked by Ambler's death and his sister helped lawmakers draft the bill. HB 54 was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in May 2021.

In December 2021, Williamson County agreed to settle a lawsuit related to Ambler's death. Commissioners agreed to a $5 million settlement with $1.6 million of it paid directly by the county with the remainder coming from the county’s insurance.

In March, a jury found two former Williamson County deputies not guilty of manslaughter in Ambler's death.