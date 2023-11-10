Robert Moody Sr., for which UT Austin's Moody College is named after, dies at age 88

article

Business man and philanthropist Robert L. "Bobby" Moody Sr., whose family foundation gave UT Austin's Moody College of Communication the $50 million endowment for which it is named, died in his home Tuesday, Nov. 7. He was 88-years-old.

Robert Moody helped lead the family’s ventures in insurance, banking and hospitality, as well as its philanthropic efforts, which transformed his hometown of Galveston and Austin.

Among the foundation’s many donations were gifts that helped create the new basketball stadium and events venue, the Moody Center, and relocate and transform the famed music destination ACL Live at the Moody Theater.

In 2013, Robert Moody was chairman of the board of trustees of the Moody Foundation when it made the decision to give what was then The University of Texas at Austin’s College of Communication its transformational $50 million gift. At the time, it was the largest endowment for the study of communication of any public university in the nation.

"Under Mr. Moody's leadership, the Moody Foundation's philanthropy has changed the face of Texas. More locally, it has changed the faces of the students I teach," said Rod Hart, a professor in Moody College’s Department of Communication Studies who was dean when the foundation gave its gift. "They are proud to be Moody, and their smiles can be traced back directly to Robert Moody and his wonderful, generous family."

UT AUSTIN NEWS

In the past decade, the Moody Foundation’s donation has helped to transform the college into what it is today, supporting faculty and graduate student research, helping provide the most up-to-date technology and collaborative spaces for students, and growing Texas Student Media.

It has also helped to establish and support 14 centers, institutes and programs that provide world-class teaching, scholarships and public service.

Robert Moody will be buried in Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock. Funeral services will be held Nov. 20-21.

Read Robert Moody’s obituary here.