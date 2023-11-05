UT holds annual Veterans Recognition Game

The University of Texas tradition continues.

Days before Veterans Day, the campus honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice to our country.

"It's great that the university is carving today to honor our veterans so close to Veterans Day," said Monica Canales, one UT fan. "My husband is a veteran and we all have to be thankful for their service."

Her husband Carlos Canales served for the Air Force for six years before he enrolled at UT.

"It helped me work my way through college," Carlos Canales said. "I ended up graduating from the University of Texas because of the G.I. Bill at the time."

Bevo Boulevard was filled with fans early Saturday morning. Some fans traveled far to be a part of the annual Veterans Recognition Game.

"I'm here because my son is a freshman at UT," Kate Mathews, a UT parent, said. "He's an ROTC cadet, so he invited us down in celebration of Veterans Recognition Day. We're really excited to support our veterans."

UT Austin has become a destination for our military, veterans and their families.

"Austin has the best ROTC program, he's really excited, and he's learning a lot," Mathews said about her son. "He's going to be ready to serve our country."

For the Canales family, this is the first time attending a home game since they were enrolled at the university. Now their child is a current UT student, they say they'll be coming back.

"It's great that (the game) happens to be the one dedicated to honor veterans," Monica Canales said. "Maybe we'll make it a tradition and every year we'll come on the same game, and it won't be the only game."