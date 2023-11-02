UT Austin honors military heroes, families at wreath laying ceremony

For years, the University of Texas at Austin has been honoring those who've made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

"We conduct this ceremony here at Darrell Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. We do so to remind all of us that this stadium dedicated in 1924, is the largest war memorial in the state of Texas," says retired Lt. General Lawson W. Magruder III.

The War Memorial Stadium was originally dedicated to honor the over 200,000 men and women in Texas who served in WWI.

UT honored the heroes at home, military families.

"They are truly heroes for the sacrifice they make in support of their soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and coast, particularly during long periods of separation due to deployments and the uprooting," says Magruder III.

"While I know this is for Veterans Day and I know that we are honoring all of our veterans, but I'm here to remind you is that for every veteran, there is a family behind them that needs to also be honored and recognized," says Vice Admiral Raquel C. Bono, chair, National Military Family Association.

Military families go through a lot of change during deployment. That's why the Veteran and Military Affiliated Services director, Jeremiah Gunderson wants to share with vets the resources available to them on the campus.

"Seeing my transition out of the military and how difficult it was for me and wanting to focus the rest of my life, my career, into supporting people like me who are struggling with transition and just working with a whole team, a whole village here on campus, the folks that support that mission," says Jeremiah Gunderson, Veteran and Military Affiliated Services director at UT.

The UT home game on Nov. 4 will be a veterans' recognition game kick off will be at 11 a.m.