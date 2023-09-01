Rock Quarry Fire: Crews work to control 21-acre grass fire near Jarrell

Williamson County crews are working to put out a grass fire.

Officials said around 1 p.m., Sept. 1, Williamson County Emergency Communications received a call regarding a grass fire along the southbound Interstate 35 service road, just south of Jarrell, at the 7200 block of IH35.

As of 4:05 p.m., on Sept. 1, the fire has burned about 21 acres north and northwest of where it started with a vehicle fire on the service road. The fire is no longer progressing and is 25% contained.

At one point, the fire threatened two industrial buildings, but stopped just short of the buildings due to a natural break.

The IH35 southbound frontage road is closed from Ronald Reagan Boulevard to CR 143. The interstate is not closed.

