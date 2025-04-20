Ronald Reagan Blvd tollway study prompts concerns from Wilco residents

The Brief County commissioners approved resolution Tuesday for CTRMA traffic study of Ronald Reagan Boulevard Williamson County Republican Party issued resolution opposing the study the following day People present at Tuesday's meeting worry about a lack of public input on the study



Williamson County is moving forward with plans to consider building a tollway along Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

However, the plans are prompting concerns from residents and opposition from the county's Republican Party.

Commissioners approve CTRMA traffic study

What we know:

On Tuesday, Williamson County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution asking the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority to conduct a traffic study of Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

If approved, the CTRMA would pay for the construction of the tollway. It would transform Ronald Reagan into eight lanes on a 30-mile stretch. The project is broken into five segments and the county expects it to cost at least half a billion dollars.

The project would run from FM 1431 in Cedar Park to I-35 in Georgetown.

The CTRMA would also pay for construction and its upkeep, including the existing lanes on Ronald Reagan, which would remain toll-free.

Commissioners said they're considering the toll study because of growth.

What they're saying:

"It is time to look for the future and acknowledging the congestion we have now and the increasing congestion we will have and ask them to begin their studies," said Williamson County’s Sr. Director of Infrastructure Bob Daigh in commissioners court Tuesday.

"Because we need more information and I think this is the next step to figure out what our funding alternatives are, I will move to approve the adoption of the resolution on item number 72," said Commissioner Cynthia Long.

City feasibility studies

Dig deeper:

The county also recently asked cities in the project’s pathway to approve a feasibility study with the CTRMA, which will tell them if a tollway along Ronald Reagan is even possible.

Cedar Park City Council gave the county the greenlight, but Leander tabled the conversation until they could get more of their questions answered.

GOP opposition to the study

The other side:

The day after the Commissioners Court vote, the Williamson County Republican Party issued its resolution opposing the study.

"It is a legislative priority that we want to speak out against these roads," said precinct chair Marcia Strickler Watson.

"Yes, we would have a choice not to be on the toll, we can go on the feeder road," added Strickler Watson. "We can take the red lights, we can do the things many are doing on 183-A, but why on earth would we need a whole other one less than a mile away parallel with what we already have?"

The resolution cites Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who in 2017 told the state to reduce its reliance on tolls.

The resolution also took aim at CTRMA, claiming it has been "plagued with complaints from Texans about ‘surprise billing,’ poor customer service, and levying unsubstantiated financial penalties, including improperly billing disabled veterans and freezing their ability to renew their vehicle registration."

Read the Williamson County Republican Party's full resolution below:

What they're saying:

However, the county says it's taking direction from the federal government.

"One of the things he emphasized in his policy was that state and local governments need to look at user-pay models," said Long. "We are following instructions from the secretary of transportation."

Resident feedback

Local perspective:

Others present at Commissioners Court on Tuesday were worried about a lack of public input on the study.

"I think a lot of us just feel like things happen without our input, and when we do give input it doesn't matter," said Angela Wetuski, who was opposed to the county moving forward with the toll road study. "All four commissioners shared that they had a lot of emails about this issue before their meeting, but they still rose their hands and voted yes for it, and so that kind of feels like a slap in the face."

During court, one Ronald Reagan driver testified to the traffic she sees regularly and encouraged the county to do the study.

"I look at the folks sitting on Ronald Reagan when I get to 2243 at Ronald Reagan, I can look up the hill and see them past Crystal Falls Parkway," said Rachel Arnold. "That is a mile and a half of traffic."

What's next:

Several other speakers asked for a town hall, which was not something commissioners ruled out.

There is no funding for the construction right now, and CTRMA will be paying for the study.

Commissioners were not available for an interview because of the holiday.