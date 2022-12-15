Roughly $1.3 million stolen in jugging incidents this year in Austin

Violent jugging incidents have been caught on camera this year in Austin.

Most recently, during a jugging on Saturday, Dec. 10, a man was attacked at a convenience store after leaving a bank in North Austin.

"The suspects punched the victim at least three times in the head and kicked him in the head," said Sgt. Jennifer Taylor.

According to APD, there have been 129 victims of jugging this year in Austin. $1,322,319 has been stolen.

"They're very aggressive, and they work in teams," said Sgt. Taylor.

APD said it’s important for the public to stay aware while withdrawing cash. While at the bank, notice if anyone is lingering in the lobby or parking lot. When leaving, make sure you’re not being followed. If you are being followed, call 911.

After visiting a bank, they encourage people not to run errands and leave cash in their car.

"That is usually when these things happen," said Sgt. Taylor. "When people make the stops right after their financial institution before they get to their business."

It was late October when Chelsea Judge’s husband stopped by a South Austin bank on his lunch break. He then ran a couple more errands before returning to work.

"He comes out in the afternoon to glass just punched out all over on the ground," said Judge.

Nothing was taken except for the envelope of cash that had been in a locked center console.

Judge thought it was extra concerning that those responsible must have followed her husband on multiple errands before breaking into the car.

"It wasn’t a lot of money, fortunately for us, but I know that with this happening, people could be taking out life savings or taking out a down payment for a car or something," she said.

APD is asking financial institutions to print and post these fliers with tips on how to avoid juggings.