Texas high school football playoffs 2026: Central Texas week 2 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2026 Texas high school football season.
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 2 of the 2026–27 playoffs.
Playoffs Week 2 highlights
Westlake vs SA Pieper
Playoffs Week 2 scores
Thursday, November 19
SA Pieper 14
Westlake 59
Liberty Hill 43
Gregory Portland 56
Wimberley 70
Kingsville King 6
Thorndale 49
Weimar 7
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps and Dave Campbell's Texas Football