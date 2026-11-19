The Brief Playoffs are here for Texas high school football Check out the scores and highlights from Week 2 of the 2026-27 playoffs



With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2026 Texas high school football season.

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 2 of the 2026–27 playoffs.

Westlake vs SA Pieper

Thursday, November 19

SA Pieper 14

Westlake 59

Liberty Hill 43

Gregory Portland 56

Wimberley 70

Kingsville King 6

Thorndale 49

Weimar 7