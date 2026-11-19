The Brief Gillespie Co. Sheriff's Office investigating murder-suicide in Stonewall A 35-year-old suspect and a 49-year-old victim were found dead in a home in the 300 block of Cemetery Road



The Gillespie County Sheriff's Office has released new details after a murder-suicide involving two men on Nov. 18.

The backstory:

Officials say deputies were dispatched at around 5 p.m. to the 300 block of Cemetery Road in response to a disturbance involving a man with a gun.

When deputies arrived, they began a phone communication between the suspect with the gun and the victim inside the home by phone.

The victim told deputies that the suspect would not allow him to leave and that the suspect was in fact in possession of a firearm.

GCSO says the incident was treated as a hostage situation and multiple attempts were made to contact both the suspect and the victim with the goal of getting to a peaceful resolution.

At around 3:30 a.m., deputies were able to enter the home after communication was lost between the suspect and the victim and law enforcement for several hours.

Once inside, law enforcement found two men dead inside a room.

The investigation concluded it was a murder-suicide and that the victim was a 49-year-old man and the suspect was a 35-year-old man.

What's next:

More information will be released as the investigation is officially completed.

The identification of the suspect and victim will be released once next of kin has been notified.