Round Rock Express invites community to Fan Fest March 26

The Round Rock Express is inviting the community to their annual Fan Fest Saturday, March 26 to help celebrate the start of the 2022 baseball season.

Fans of all ages are invited to Dell Diamond in Round Rock from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The free event is open to the public and includes family-friendly fun for all fans.

Attendees can throw heat in the Express home bullpen, swing for the fences at Home Run Dugout, take their photos with Spike on the field and experience many more activities throughout Dell Diamond.

The Express is also partnering with B.I.G. Love Cancer Care to host a donation drive during Fan Fest. Those who are able to donate are asked to bring kids toothbrushes and toothpaste, travel size deodorant, body wash, conditioner and shampoo, and washcloths.

Parking for Fan Fest is free but portions of the Dell Diamond parking lots will be closed during the event. Maps will be provided to guests as they enter the Home Plate Gate with the locations of all activities inside the ballpark.

The Railyard Team Store will also be open for fans to purchase Express merchandise. Attendees can also scope out the exact seat location for their season memberships with full season and fireworks plans available, says the team.

The Round Rock Express is inviting the community to their annual Fan Fest Saturday, March 26 to help celebrate the start of the 2022 baseball season.

All events are free and take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

Beer & Wine Tasting (noon until supplies last): Brown Distributing and E & J Gallo Winery will be providing beer and wine tasting for fans 21 and up throughout the concourse

Bullpen Pitching: Fan Fest attendees can throw a few pitches in the home bullpen. Pitchers will be limited to three throws and a signed waiver will be required

Caricature Artists (10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.): Fans can get sketched by one of the caricature artists roaming the concourse.

Character Meet and Greet: Kids of all ages will be excited to get their photos with two popular movie characters inside the Karbach Ranch Water Suites

Clubhouse Tour: The Round Rock Express home clubhouse will be open for fans to get a behind-the-scenes look at where E-Train players and coaches prepare for games

Express Kids Club Sign-Up: Free registration for the 2022 Express Kids Club, presented by All Things Kids, will take place behind Section 119 during Fan Fest

Home Run Dugout (10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.): Fans are invited to take some swings (with a signed waiver) inside Home Run Dugout along the concourse in right field.

Live DJ: DJ JustDrew will be spinning tunes live all day long inside the Bullpen Bar located adjacent to Home Run Dugout

Mustang Owners Club of Austin Charity Car Show: Fans can check out some of the coolest rides around in the East Parking Lot (beyond the Right Field Gate).

Petting Zoo: The Fun Zone area will transform into a petting zoo filled with a variety of Spike’s favorite four-legged friends, thanks to Tiny Tails to You.

Photos with Spike (10 – 10:40 a.m., 11 – 11:40 a.m., 12 – 12:40 p.m., 1 – 1:40 p.m.): Join Spike on the field for a photo!

Sock-Hop Inflatables: The first and third base outer concourses will have a variety of inflatables thanks to Sock-Hop.

Thomas Carnival: Guests can enjoy the Thomas Carnival set up in the West Lot (additional costs required).

Train Rides: Fans can hop aboard the E-Train with free train rides along the outfield concourse.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter