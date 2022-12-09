Round Rock firefighters help deliver a baby

article

The Round Rock Fire Department responded to a call this week that they'll never forget – the birth of a baby boy!

The city says its public safety team got a call on Monday about a woman who was in labor.

They rushed to the scene, and only had time for a quick assessment and setup before the baby decided to make his arrival.

About 10 minutes after the crews got there, the woman gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Fortunately, the city says Dad made it home in time to witness the birth and cut the umbilical cord.

The city says, "Our fire crews don't just fight fires; they're here for your family day-in and day-out. No matter the call. Thank you to the amazing men and women who helped this family meet their newborn."