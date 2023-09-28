Lockdown on Round Rock HS, McNeil HS lifted following anonymous threat

The lockdown on Round Rock and McNeil High Schools have been lifted following an anonymous threat.

Round Rock ISD said an anonymous threat was received around 3 p.m. for Round Rock HS and McNeil HS.

The call was investigated, and out of an abundance of caution, the schools were under lockdown.

An hour after the investigation, officials said both schools were cleared, and the lockdowns were lifted.

This is a developing story, check back for the latest updates



