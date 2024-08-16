Round Rock ISD approves nearly $1B bond election

Round Rock ISD has approved a historic bond election. The total size of the package is nearly a billion dollars.

The $998 million bond is the first the district has called for in more than six years.

Round Rock ISD says it's necessary to provide upgrades and address needs throughout the district. $800 million would be allocated for facilities, such as replacing old air conditioning systems, roofing, and plumbing systems.

MORE STORIES:

The rest would be used for instructional technology, fine arts programs, and athletic facility upgrades.

"A new roof at a high school is $10 million. We don't have that kind of money in money we get from the state. So in order to build new facilities and to repair our existing facilities, we have to go out for bond money," said a district spokesperson.

There are four separate propositions within this massive bond package.

Round Rock ISD voters will decide on it this November.