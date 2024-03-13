Round Rock ISD prepares students for future careers with CTE program

Round Rock ISD students are getting a jump start in their careers thanks to the district's career and technical education program.

Round Rock High School has a Co-Op store, which is fully run by students.

"What we learn in the classroom, I would say it kind of correlates to this. I mean, we learned leadership skills. We learned ways to manage a team. We learned ways to collaborate with others," says Ashlyn Mehok, Round Rock High School student.

Inside the Co-Op store you’ll notice most of the products sold are made by the students as well.

"I get to be like, hey, I made that. I made that shirt, or like, I helped make that batch of hoodies," says Elaine Brende, Round Rock High School student.

Culinary students have the opportunity to prepare yummy treats in class.

Round Rock High School junior, Raymond Hinojosa found a delicious recipe that follows the school's healthy food guidelines and sells it inside the Co-Op.

"I was kind of hesitant to start a company in the school store here, but after like two months of him asking, I finally decided to give it a shot. I made a plan. We got a logo and we started selling cookies in January of last year," said Hinojosa.

To run a successful business, you also need advertising. That's where the print shop students step in.

"So, my group mostly focuses on things that get printed in the large format printer over there. Your vinyl stickers, your banners, stuff like that. But there's also a group that mostly does screen printing," says Brende.

Those were just a few of the CTE classrooms in Round Rock ISD. Click here for more details on the other programs the district has to offer.