Round Rock ISD to offer virtual learning option for Fall 2021

Round Rock ISD says it will soon be releasing its COVID-19 response plans for the fall semester of the 2021-22 school year.

The district says that it will release its COVID-19 guidance for Fall 2021 on July 29 by email to parents and guardians and online and social media. The district will also hold a virtual town hall on August 3 at 6 p.m. to discuss safety protocols.

As part of its plans, RRISD will be offering a virtual learning option for students in kindergarten through sixth grade during the fall semester as children under 12 still are not eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Information on how to enroll for this will be available on July 29.

The district says they are offering this option despite the Texas Legislature not passing a bill to fund virtual learning.

The district says health officials are urging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible so schools can open safely on Wednesday, August 18. The district will also be releasing information soon on vaccine clinics at its facilities.

Anyone seeking a COVID-19 vaccination or information on COVID-19 can visit the Williamson County and Cities Health District website or the City of Austin website.

Austin-Travis County is currently in Stage 3 of their COVID-19 risk-based guidelines and is expected to move back into Stage 4 as early as Friday. The move from Stage 2 to Stage 3 was caused by an uptick in cases involving the Delta variant of COVID-19 as well as a rise in hospitalizations.

Williamson County also announced earlier this week that it has met the criteria to increase to its "Red Phase," one week after moving to "Orange." The criteria set by WCCHD for "Red Phase" was reached on July 17.

