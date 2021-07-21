UT research claims ICUs could quickly fill with COVID-19 spikes

As more COVID-19 cases continue to spike up across Central Texas, the Austin area is once again right in the thick of it.

"We are in the midst of a third pandemic surge in our metropolitan region. If we don’t act quickly to change our behavior and take more preventative precautions then that surge will strain our healthcare capacity," said UT research associate Dr Spencer Fox.

Dr. Fox is looking closely at this recent COVID-19 wave. He along with other researchers have released a report predicting how the recent COVID-19 spike could impact hospital systems.

"What we found with the surge, even with the vaccinated and previously infected individuals, the surge could be more than large enough to strain our healthcare capacity in our region," said Dr Fox.

In short the report reported if things stay the way they are, the ICU beds could be at capacity by the fall.

"Our results and projections suggest there’s enough vulnerability in our population that’s a surge that looks similar to what happened in the winter," said Dr. Fox.

As the number of new COVID-19 cases continue to climb, Dr. Fox said they found the vaccination rate for the Austin area has dropped considerably over the past few weeks.

"So even if we are actually able to increase vaccination rates over the next few weeks, we’re already in the midst of the surge. Those vaccines won’t be able to prevent the surge from happening," said Dr. Fox.

According to Dr. Fox, their research suggested if the community takes immediate steps to help prevent the spread it could help bring down this current spike and in turn ease the hospitals.

"Like wearing a mask, continuing to go out and get vaccinated, socially distance, avoid large gatherings, particularly in high-risk locations like confined indoor spaces," he said.

