Round Rock Juneteenth festival shooting: Police announce arrest of teen

The Round Rock Police Department has arrested a teenager in connection with the Juneteenth festival shooting that left 2 people dead and 14 injured.

17-year-old Ricky Thompson III, from Manor, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Public Safety Office is now offering a reward for information about the June 15 shooting at the Juneteenth celebration in Old Settlers Park

The office is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of those involved in the shooting.

Two people, 33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair from Manor and 54-year-old Ara Duke from Pflugerville, died in the shooting. Fourteen others between the ages of 10 and 62 were injured and taken to the hospital.

As of June 16, most of those injured had been released and those still hospitalized were in stable condition, according to Round Rock police.

Law enforcement is looking for a Black male, 19 to 20 years old, 5'7" with a thin build and short dreads. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Williamson County Crime Stoppers and ATF are also offering $5,000 each, bringing the total reward amount up to $20,000.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a tip online through the Texas Department of Public Safety

All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name. Callers’ anonymity is guaranteed by law.