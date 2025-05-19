Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: 4 more suspects arrested

The Brief Four more suspects were arrested in connection to the deadly Round Rock Juneteenth shooting in 2024 On June 15, 2024, two women were killed and 14 others were injured Last year, three suspects were already arrested, including a teenager



Four more people have been arrested in connection to the deadly Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock last June.

On June 15, 2024, two people were killed, and 14 others were injured.

Four more suspects arrested

The backstory:

Round Rock police said four suspects were found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals. They are all being held in the Williamson County Jail and face several charges, including engaging in organized criminal activity with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

The following suspects were arrested:

Terrell Hatch, 18

Payton Green, 20

Terren Jackson, 18

Amarjai Terry, 17

The four suspects that were arrested are in addition to the three arrests made last year.

The three suspects that have already been arrested are Ricky Thompson, 17, Keshawn Dixon, 19, and a teen suspect.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Ricky Thompson, 17 (Round Rock Police Department)

What they're saying:

"The Round Rock Police Department remains committed to bringing justice to the victims and their families. We thank the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force for their continued support and partnership in this investigation," Round Rock police said.

Shooting at Round Rock Juneteenth celebration

The backstory:

On June 15, 2024, Round Rock police responded to a shooting at Old Settlers Park at Harrell Parkway in Round Rock.

Two people were killed, and 14 others were injured in the shooting.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Lyndsey Vicknair

Police said the shooting happened during an altercation between two groups at the event. The two people killed were innocent bystanders.

33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair from Manor and 54-year-old Ara Duke from Pflugerville died in the shooting.