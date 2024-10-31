Expand / Collapse search

Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: Teen suspect will not be tried as an adult

By
Published  October 31, 2024 10:27pm CDT
Round Rock
FOX 7 Austin

Juneteenth shooting: Teen suspect avoids adult trial

A Williamson County judge ruled a 15-year-old suspect will not be tried as an adult for his involvement in the deadly mass shooting at a Juneteenth event in Round Rock.

The Brief

    • A 15-year-old will not be tried as an adult for his involvement in the deadly mass shooting in Round Rock.
    • The teen is not charged with murder
    • The teen's attorney believes the evidence against him is weak

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A Williamson County judge ruled a 15-year-old suspect will not be tried as an adult for his involvement in the deadly mass shooting at a Juneteenth event in Round Rock.

Due to the suspect being a teen, his name has not been released. 

An attorney for the teen clarified he is not charged with murder and believes the evidence against him is weak.

Hearings for Juneteenth shooting suspects

Two suspects in the mass shooting at the Round Rock Juneteenth celebration were in court Tuesday. One of the suspects is a juvenile who the DA is trying to have tried as an adult.

MORE STORIES:

The teen was arrested around the same time as 18-year-old Keshawn Dixon and 17-year-old Ricky Thompson.

Police said, in June, Dixon and Thompson both fired their weapons into a crowd, killing two people and injuring more than a dozen others.

In October, Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick said he wanted the teen to be tried as an adult.

Round Rock Juneteenth shooting update

Police have arrested three people in connection to the mass shooting that killed two people and injured 14 others at the Round Rock Juneteenth festival last month. Crime Watch reporter Meredith Aldis has the latest on the investigation

"To my knowledge, this will be the first mass shooting case charged in the state of Texas," said Dick. "It comes along with all the adult responsibilities and laws that go along with being an adult when you commit a crime."

Thompson and Dixon both face charges of aggravated assault - mass shooting.

The teen's trial is expected to start in March.