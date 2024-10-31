Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: Teen suspect will not be tried as an adult

The Brief A 15-year-old will not be tried as an adult for his involvement in the deadly mass shooting in Round Rock. The teen is not charged with murder The teen's attorney believes the evidence against him is weak



A Williamson County judge ruled a 15-year-old suspect will not be tried as an adult for his involvement in the deadly mass shooting at a Juneteenth event in Round Rock.

Due to the suspect being a teen, his name has not been released.

An attorney for the teen clarified he is not charged with murder and believes the evidence against him is weak.

MORE STORIES:

The teen was arrested around the same time as 18-year-old Keshawn Dixon and 17-year-old Ricky Thompson.

Police said, in June, Dixon and Thompson both fired their weapons into a crowd, killing two people and injuring more than a dozen others.

In October, Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick said he wanted the teen to be tried as an adult.

"To my knowledge, this will be the first mass shooting case charged in the state of Texas," said Dick. "It comes along with all the adult responsibilities and laws that go along with being an adult when you commit a crime."

Thompson and Dixon both face charges of aggravated assault - mass shooting.

The teen's trial is expected to start in March.