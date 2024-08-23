New charges filed in Round Rock Juneteenth shooting

More charges have been filed against one of the teens involved in the deadly shooting at the Juneteenth festival in Round Rock.

18-year-old Keshawn Dixon now faces two counts of murder and 13 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting on June 15 at Old Settlers Park.

Keshawn Dixon, 18 (Round Rock Police Department)

Dixon is currently in custody at the Williamson County Jail on a charge of deadly conduct.

Court records show Dixon has a hearing scheduled in October.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

What happened on June 15, 2024?

On Saturday, June 15, two people were killed, and multiple people were injured in a shooting at the annual Juneteenth celebration at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

Police say the shooting began during an altercation between two groups at the event at around 10:50 p.m. Court paperwork later stated that the shooting happened after two rap groups started feuding with each other.

33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair from Manor and 54-year-old Ara Duke from Pflugerville died in the shooting and 14 bystanders were taken to local hospitals. The ages of the victims range from 10 to 62 years old.

READ MORE

The shooting did not happen near the main stage but near the vendor section of the festival. Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said in June the victims were not part of the altercation.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The first was 17-year-old Ricky Thompson III of Manor, who was arrested on June 20 in Pflugerville. According to court records, Thompson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has a hearing scheduled for Sept. 11.

The second was a teenager arrested on June 21 and taken to the Williamson County Juvenile Justice Center.

Dixon was the third arrested and was taken into custody in Killeen on July 6.