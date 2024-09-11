Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: Grand jury indicts teen suspect

The brief A grand jury has indicted a 17-year-old in connection to the Round Rock Juneteenth deadly shooting. Ricky Thompson, 17, and two other teens have been arrested in connection to the shooting. Thompson's defense attorney says he maintains his innocence.



One of the three teens arrested in the Round Rock mass shooting has been indicted by a Williamson County grand jury.

The Juneteenth mass shooting left two women dead and injured 14 others.

"He maintains his innocence. I think there are going to be a lot of things that are going to come out that are going to show who was really the instigator and made this event happen," says Criminal Defense Attorney Amber Vazquez.

Ricky Thompson III, 17, of Manor, was arrested on June 20 in Pflugerville and booked into the Williamson County Jail.

According to court documents, he "intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly" caused bodily injury by shooting a firearm.

"I feel confident that the truth will come out and people will see what really happened and what Ricky’s involvement was," says Vazquez.

Thompson was the first to be taken into custody following the mass shooting that took the lives of 33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair and 54-year-old Ara Duke.

"He was never on the run. He was with his family. He is a child who is a junior in high school and lives with his mom and little brother at home, and so he was at home. He again has no prior criminal involvement. He was a person that was kind of well-known to kids with his music, and so he was easily identifiable, so I think that is why he was identified first," says Vazquez.

Two additional teens were taken into custody in connection to the shooting following Thompson’s arrest.

"We do know that there are two separate groups that got into an altercation with each other. This investigation will tell us what started it, why it happened and again holding them responsible and accountable," says Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks.

"Every stone needs to be unturned. We need to find everyone involved and figure out who started what, who was the instigator, and was there people defending themselves. Keshawn Dickson, who is also charged with this crime, I believe has about 13 indictments that came back, so that seems to be somewhat instructive of who did what," says Vazquez.

A grand jury in Williamson County charged Thompson with a first-degree felony aggravated assault mass shooting.

"There is a lot more to the story and I think now that cases are going to be indicted, we are going to start being able to review the evidence and really see what happened," says Vazquez.

The attorney says the crime is punishable by up to life in prison. The next hearing will be held on Nov. 5.