Round Rock neighborhoods begin cleanup after tornado damage

The day after a tornado ripped through several Round Rock neighborhoods looks starkly different compared to the day before.

Michael Talamantez's home of almost 30 years was nearly leveled. He and his family are all safe.

"All of this, is a little bit sentimental, but I can take it. All I want is for my children to be okay, my loved ones to be okay," he said.

He said he was sitting with his family Monday night, and did what he was always told to do when the warnings came through.

"I was with my 17-year-old daughter, my girlfriend’s 18-year-old son and her. They were all in the bathtub. I was on the floor trying to keep the bathroom door from busting open. Insulation was flying, we couldn’t breathe, couldn’t see," he said.

That's when he said a wood plank just narrowly missed his girlfriend's son.

"I saw the board come in. It was like an 8 or 10 feet 2x4 with nails sticking out of it. That came right at my girlfriend’s son right at his head," said Talamantez.

Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan signed a disaster declaration Tuesday morning. While they are still surveying damage, officials said hundreds of structures were damaged. Tuesday, the Round Rock community began helping one another rebuild.

Caroline Harris stopped at the hardware store, spent $2,000 and began handing out supplies at the crack of dawn.

"This is where I grew up, these are the people I love. This is my home. I wanted to make sure the people here are well taken care of," she said.

"People from all the surrounding neighborhoods are coming in, showing up lending a hand," said Trace Gillespie, tornado survivor.

Despite what he's been through, and losing his entire roof, Talamantez is just grateful he and his family are alive, even finding time for some humor.

"We’ve been wanting to lighten it up a little bit, so now we’ve got plenty of light," he said jokingly.

If you wish to help the victims please visit the Austin Disaster Relief Network website, or visit in person. More information can be found at adrn.org

