September 11: American flags planted at Round Rock park honoring 9/11 victims

A sea of red, white and blue paints Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

About 4,000 flags are planted at Yonder's Point, each one for a person lost because of 9/11.

Organizers said 2,977 of those flags are for the people who died on 9/11.

SEPTEMBER 11, 2023

About 700 hundred others are for the Texas men and women who lost their lives fighting in the War on Terror.

The rest are a tribute to those unaccounted for, including the many who struggled with PTSD from combat conditions.

The Texas Fallen Project helped put the flags up.

The founder said everyone, especially families, should stop by Monday and reflect.

"Everything that we've done in our past," said Bobby Withrow, founder of the Texas Fallen Project. "We need to talk about it. We need to share it. Good and bad because if we don't, we're going to do it again. So, we need to talk about it, talk to our kids about it, and hopefully one of our kids will prevent that event from happening again."

The display will remain open until Thursday.