Round Rock Operation Blue Santa hosts drive-thru Trunk or Treat

Halloween came a little early to Round Rock through their annual Trunk or Treat, however, due to COVID-19, this year was a drive-thru event.

The event was hosted by Round Rock Operation Blue Santa at the Public Safety Training Center.

“In the past, we've had the event where people walkthrough, but of course with COVID and those concerns, we are doing it this year as a drive-thru so there's no contact with the general public,” said Rey Rodriguez, Round Rock Blue Santa President.

Tons of cars drove in at 5 miles per hour to see the 33 decorated trunks and get some candy.

“We all have masks on. We have you know gloves and sanitizer, but to see them get so excited to be dressed up and doing something that they remember that's normal in their life, it's just great to see that everyone was able to come have a good time,” said Ashley Gervin.

The event was from 5-8 p.m. By only a half an hour in, dozens of cars lined up outside to get inside the event.

“You just see a community coming together when there's a global pandemic, and we improvise and make it so that the kids still have a wonderful Halloween,” said Gervin.

