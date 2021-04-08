Round Rock police to collect unwanted, expired prescription drugs

The Round Rock Police Department is offering residents a chance to safely dispose of unwanted and expired prescription drugs.

RRPD is taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in an effort to prevent pill abuse and theft.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The collection event is free, socially distant, and anonymous, says RRPD. Residents can drop off the following items at 2701 N. Mays Street on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Over-the-Counter Medications: allergy medicine, topical creams, cough syrup, herbal supplements

Controlled Substances: pain medicine, sedatives, muscle relaxers, anti-anxiety medicines

Prescription Medications: blood pressure medicines, diabetic pills, cholesterol medicine

Pet Medications: heartworm pills, pain medications, diabetic medications

Needles, syringes, thermometers, IV bags, medical devices, and personal care products will not be accepted.

Advertisement

RRPD is reminding medical businesses that this program is only intended for residents to dispose of medications. Medical businesses are regulated by DEA in how they dispose of medications.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

RRPD says that over two events in 2019, it collected more than 2,000 lbs. of prescription drugs.

Those who need to dispose of medications, but can't make the April 24 event can drop off medications at the following year-round locations in Williamson County:

Walgreens – Pflugerville at 2021 Pecan Street W: Medication Collection Kiosk available any day, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Walgreens – Cedar Park at 710 North Bell Blvd: Medication Collection Kiosk available Mon-Fri, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. / Sun 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Public Safety Operations and Training Center at 3500 D. B. Wood Road: available Mon-Fri, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., closed on city holidays

Williamson County Sheriff’s Department at 508 S. Rock Street

For more information on disposing of medications, visit the DEA online or call 1-800-882-9539