Round Rock robbery suspect arrested in Austin

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Task Force arrested a suspect wanted for a robbery that happened at a pawn shop in Round Rock on March 13.

Authorities arrested 38-year-old Jerry Rendon in South Austin following an investigation identifying him as the suspect of the robbery.

On March 13, Round Rock police were dispatched to the First Cash Pawn located off of I-35 where a Hispanic man had entered the store wearing a mask and holding a handgun. He later stole several gold necklaces before leaving the area in a silver Chevrolet pick-up truck.

Rendon was transported and booked into the Williamson County Jail. He was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.