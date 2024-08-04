Round Rock nears completion on major park renovations

Round Rock is making headway on major park renovations, including at Memorial Park.

On Sunday morning, walkers like Shanna Sun, who drove in from East Austin, find themselves taking refuge from the heat under the tall trees here.

"It just feels a bit more like, I don’t know if it’s the novelty, but also it just feels quite calm and nice, like the heart of Austin is really intense, and it’s just got like this buzzing kind of energy and this is a little more like zen," she said.

She’s walking her dog Jackson at Memorial Park.

Round Rock’s Parks and Recreation director Rick Atkins just celebrated its soft re-opening.

"It was a park that was built years and years ago, so you’re talking about a facelift and an upgrade," said Atkins. "This park has been brought to another level."

It was a 20 million dollar project with new benches, chairs, lights and sod.

"It's going to be a part of our historic trail system, so we’re really trying to tell the story as we move through Round Rock," said Atkins. "This particular session is really going to be about the 70s, so it’s got that 70s feel, that aesthetic, and that look."

Next door is another project nearing completion.

"We've renamed a total overhaul of our ballfield and renamed it after Big Boy Hester," said Atkins.

The city credits Gail ‘Big Boy’ Hester for helping bring in Dell Diamond and the Round Rock Express.

"We’re paying homage to those that have really made an impact in our community as we continue to tell their stories," said Atkins.

The work isn’t done yet though. The city is still finishing construction on a spiral staircase, statues, and signs.

"The heavy lifting has been done," said Atkins. "We’re just trying to dress it up a tad bit more."

After the final touches, the city will pause until next year, when it will tackle expanding the trail from Mays Street to Georgetown Street in Round Rock.

"Then we will have a linear trail system all the way across Round Rock," said Atkins.

The city also has plans for projects at Old Settlers Park and a new downtown park.

"We want them to congregate, we want to build that social equity by knowing your neighbors and meeting people outside," said Atkins.

Minus the trail expansion happening next year, the project at Memorial Park is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.