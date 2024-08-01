Wanted Mexican national arrested in Round Rock: US Marshals

article

A wanted man was arrested in Round Rock for aggravated sexual assault of a child and possession of a controlled substance.

According to U.S. Marshals, they were looking for 25-year-old Fabian Toribio-Martinez. He was on the Texas Department of Public Safety's "Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Immigrant list."

Toribio-Martinez was wanted by the Austin Police Department for super aggravated sexual assault of a child and the Travis County Sheriff’s Department for dangerous drugs.

MORE STORIES:

According to DPS, Toribio-Martinez is a Mexican national who has an extensive criminal history:

In April 2018, he was arrested and convicted of Entry Without Inspection. He was then removed from the United States.

In October 2023, he was arrested by Manor Police Department for Resisting Arrest/Search and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He later bonded out of jail.

On January 30, 2024, the Austin Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

On February 27, 2024, a warrant was issued out of Travis County for his arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On July 31, members of a task force found Toribio-Martinez at a Round Rock apartment and arrested him without incident.

Toribio-Martinez was transported and booked into the Williamson County Jail.