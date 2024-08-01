Wanted Mexican national arrested in Round Rock: US Marshals
AUSTIN, Texas - A wanted man was arrested in Round Rock for aggravated sexual assault of a child and possession of a controlled substance.
According to U.S. Marshals, they were looking for 25-year-old Fabian Toribio-Martinez. He was on the Texas Department of Public Safety's "Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Immigrant list."
Toribio-Martinez was wanted by the Austin Police Department for super aggravated sexual assault of a child and the Travis County Sheriff’s Department for dangerous drugs.
According to DPS, Toribio-Martinez is a Mexican national who has an extensive criminal history:
- In April 2018, he was arrested and convicted of Entry Without Inspection. He was then removed from the United States.
- In October 2023, he was arrested by Manor Police Department for Resisting Arrest/Search and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He later bonded out of jail.
- On January 30, 2024, the Austin Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.
- On February 27, 2024, a warrant was issued out of Travis County for his arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
On July 31, members of a task force found Toribio-Martinez at a Round Rock apartment and arrested him without incident.
Toribio-Martinez was transported and booked into the Williamson County Jail.