Wanted Mexican national arrested in Round Rock: US Marshals

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  August 1, 2024 7:25pm CDT
Fabian Toribio-Martinez, 25

AUSTIN, Texas - A wanted man was arrested in Round Rock for aggravated sexual assault of a child and possession of a controlled substance.

According to U.S. Marshals, they were looking for 25-year-old Fabian Toribio-Martinez. He was on the Texas Department of Public Safety's "Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Immigrant list."

Toribio-Martinez was wanted by the Austin Police Department for super aggravated sexual assault of a child and the Travis County Sheriff’s Department for dangerous drugs.

According to DPS, Toribio-Martinez is a Mexican national who has an extensive criminal history:

  • In April 2018, he was arrested and convicted of Entry Without Inspection. He was then removed from the United States. 
  • In October 2023, he was arrested by Manor Police Department for Resisting Arrest/Search and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He later bonded out of jail. 
  • On January 30, 2024, the Austin Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.
  • On February 27, 2024, a warrant was issued out of Travis County for his arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On July 31, members of a task force found Toribio-Martinez at a Round Rock apartment and arrested him without incident.

Toribio-Martinez was transported and booked into the Williamson County Jail.