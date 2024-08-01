Round Rock neighbors push back against trail plan by WilCo

Some Round Rock residents are pushing back against a proposed trail in the Vista Oaks neighborhood.

In July, the county held several open houses to discuss the two-mile proposed trails. Now, some neighbors say they don’t want it.

"I really pray that we are able to keep our green belt, to keep our animals, keep a little bit of country within this mess," said Barbara McGary, a nearby resident who comes to Honey Bear Park, where the trail might go, for a little pocket of peace.

But the sounds of nature she enjoys so much could be replaced, at least temporarily, with the construction of a new county trail.

"I love our neighborhood, I love our green belt, and there are too many cons, but me personally, I am against the public trail," said McGary.

There’s already a short paved trail in the Vista Oaks neighborhood, but this new one would run vertically across a dirt trail already in place for walkers and bikers.

"It's a hallway," said McGary. "A huge hallway with a lot of people going, mostly there’s going to be a lot of bicycles."

It would connect Southwest Williamson County Regional Park to RR 1431.

McGary points out, that if the Mayfield Adventure Park gets built nearby, it could bring even more people to the trails.

The proposed trails sit between homes and next to a playground.

"Our little kids play in this area, this trail is going to go right by them," said McGary. "They’re going to get hit. They say, ‘Okay, well, we’re going to put a barrier.’ No, the barrier is not going to keep them off our sidewalk."

If anyone gets injured, she’s worried a lawsuit would fall on the Vista Oaks neighborhood, but that just scratches the surface of her concerns.

"The trail is right up to the houses, and so they’re going to deal with the noise, the crowds, and the music," said McGary.

One resident, who didn’t want to go on camera, said the trails were a "shot in the heart" and imposed on their quality of life, safety, and security.

In response, the Williamson County Parks Director, Russell Fishbeck, sent FOX 7 Austin the following statement:

"Williamson County Parks Department manages approximately 50 miles of trails used by hundreds of residents of all ages every day, and risk to their safety has not been an issue. Trails are an amenity to be used and enjoyed responsibly. We encourage all trail users to be aware of their surroundings, use the buddy system when possible, and limit trail use after dark."

Before the county can move forward with construction, it’s the Vista Oaks HOA with the final say.

Residents said they are still waiting to receive notice about a public vote that would decide the fate of the trails.

"I'm frustrated because they need to follow the by-laws and let the people vote," said McGary. "And if they get 2/3rds of approval, signatures, and that’s what they want, then let the trail happen."

The president of the HOA did not want to comment.

There is also a petition against the trail with more than 170 signatures.

Jeff Moffitt, another neighbor, organized the petition. Residents who want to know more about it can email him at jeffrymoffitt@gmail.com.