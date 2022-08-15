Round Rock suspect barricaded with rigged explosives: report

The Round Rock Police Department is responding to reports of a barricaded subject at a home in Northeast Round Rock.

Sunrise Road has been shut down between Bradley Lane/David Curry Drive and Bowman Road/Tiger Trail while officers are responding to the report in the 2300 block of Vernell Way.

RRPD says that there is also a report of rigged explosives at the home and a few dozen homes in the surrounding area have been evacuated as a precaution. The Austin Police Department's bomb squad is on site.

RRPD says the Allen R. Baca Center on W Bagdad Ave has a room set up for those who have been evacuated.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.