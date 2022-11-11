Round Rock veteran hopes to normalize conversations on mental health, suicide

Trigger Warning: This story discusses sensitive topics like suicide

A Round Rock mother, veteran, and survivor of sexual assault is looking to reduce the number of suicides for all veterans by normalizing conversations on mental health.

Vivianne Pearson lives in far north Round Rock. Pearson holds many titles like Army veteran, real estate broker, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, and her schedule is jam-packed.

"We are headed to my kiddo’s school and we’re going to grab them, and pretty much get started with our afternoons, it’s pretty busy," Pearson says as she loads up the car to head to her kids' school. "My main title is CFO, chief family officer, and that’s my number one job and my ‘why’"

Pearson’s title as mother is the one she ranks the most important, she says it’s quite literally what gives her a reason to live.

As she drives to pick up her kids, both hands on the wheel, she thinks back to 14 years ago, when she nearly ended her life.

"I just want you to just kind of visualize that setting and I remember just driving, I was in a trance and I accelerated and with the mindset every time that i drove by that it would be quick. it wouldn’t hurt, it would be fast," Pearson remembers.

She describes being at her lowest point in life.

"I had my daughter in the backseat," Pearson shares. "If it wasn’t for her little cry or whimper at that time, I wouldn’t be here today."

Pearson credits her daughter’s cry for bringing her back to the present moment from what she describes was a trance and making her think twice about her suicide attempt.

"Sometimes within that brokenness, you find your purpose, you find your calling, you find your why, because as I mentioned, when your why is stronger than your circumstances, or the process, you can persevere through anything," Pearson says.

Today she’s on a new journey, Pearson started a nonprofit, Broken into Purpose, to help others with emotional support, counseling, guidance and resources for those who’ve experienced trauma and mental health crises.

"For me, it wasn’t the first time I was on that ramp, I was in second time or even the third it was at that point, I just felt comfortable [with the thought of taking my life], I was in a trance, but when we get so consumed in what we’re going through and suppressed, we forget about those around us," Pearson says.

"Look at me, I’ve been broken, but it aligned me with my purpose," Pearson says.

As a reminder, if you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available call or text 988.